Find out which plants are best for butterflies, moths and their caterpillars

Gardens can be havens for insects and making space for them in your garden can help boost their populations.

A garden rich in insects will also support more birds and mammals, and be a joy to relax in.

Find out which plants are best for butterflies and moths

Join in this webinar with Butterfly Conservation Project Officer Anthony McCluskey to find out which plants are best for butterflies and moths and their caterpillars, and the different ways you can support them through their whole life cycle.

We will also look at how to make mini-meadows, spots for hibernation, and other insects such as bees.

Anthony regularly writes gardening articles, has qualifications from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and has a background in gardening for wildlife.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, 23rd September at 7pm and will last up to 90 minutes.

It will take place on the Zoom platform and tickets are £10 each.

Places are limited so booking early is advised to avoid disappointment.

News shared by Katie on behalf of Butterfly Conservation. Ed

Image: Erin Wilson under CC BY 2.0