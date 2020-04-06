Fire service launch five year Safety Plan to ‘keep the Isle of Wight safe’

The ‘hottest’ publication of the year landed last week. This is, of course, Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire and rescue services Safety Plan which outlines the priorities that they will be focusing on during the next five years.

This integrated risk management document was shaped by the views of the public after an extensive eight-week consultation process.

Role of the modern firefighter is evolving

HFRS and IWFRS Chief Fire Officer Neil Odin said:

“The role of the modern firefighter is evolving as we look for new and innovative ways to protect and serve the public. “Both services have been rated as good in terms of effectiveness and efficiency by a new Government inspectorate and we are constantly looking for ways to improve. “This plan is the blueprint for how we will continue to make life safer for our communities and provide a service our people are proud to deliver.”

How to best serve the population

This plan focuses on risks in the county, people and how to best serve the needs of the individual alongside broader issues such as population growth and climate change.

It considers levels of vulnerability, partnership working, local intelligence, industry-leading research and the commitment to continue to learn and look for ways to improve.

Carter: Fire Service among the best in the country

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority Chairman Cllr Chris Carter said:

“I am extremely proud of our service which I believe is among the best in the country. “This plan sets out a clear road map of where we are and where we are going – constantly driven by our commitment to make the communities we serve safer.



“This will be further strengthened as the future Combined Fire Authority will be instrumental in its focus, to build upon the strong relationship between the Services of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

This Safety Plan covers HFRS and IWFRS as the two services are preparing to come together under a Combined Fire Authority in April 2021.

