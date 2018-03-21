Isle of Wight fire fighters hold charity car wash this weekend

Money raised from the charity car wash will go to The Fire Fighters Charity.

firefighters car wash

Newport fire fighters will be holding another of their popular charity car wash events this coming weekend.

Between 10am and 2pm on Saturday 24th March, the firefighters will be washing cars on the forecourt of the fire station in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.

If you need your car washing why not head to Newport.

Wednesday, 21st March, 2018 1:18pm

