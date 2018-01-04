Fireman’s lift for floating bridge passengers thanks to high tide

Well done to the staff on the Cowes floating bridge who today had to carry passengers to dry land.
The reason for the fireman’s lift for passengers was nothing to do with any particular failure of Floating Bridge 6 (of which there have been many), but it was instead related to the high tide.
As you can see from the video and photos below, the tide was pretty high, lapping up onto the road.
Thanks to Paul Southwell for sharing this video of the great work of the floating bridge staff.
Photos below are shared with OnTheWight by Steve Howard.
Images: © Steve Howard
Flooding in East Cowes
Cllr Karl Love also shared this video and photos of the flooding in parts of East Cowes.
Thursday, 4th January, 2018 3:50pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fVz
Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓