Fireman’s lift for floating bridge passengers thanks to high tide

Not sure if this service is in the job description, but well done to the staff from the Cowes floating bridge for performing fireman’s lifts to passengers today during high tide.

Steve Howard floating bridge flooding

Well done to the staff on the Cowes floating bridge who today had to carry passengers to dry land.

The reason for the fireman’s lift for passengers was nothing to do with any particular failure of Floating Bridge 6 (of which there have been many), but it was instead related to the high tide.

As you can see from the video and photos below, the tide was pretty high, lapping up onto the road.

Thanks to Paul Southwell for sharing this video of the great work of the floating bridge staff.

Photos below are shared with OnTheWight by Steve Howard.

Images: © Steve Howard

Flooding in East Cowes
Cllr Karl Love also shared this video and photos of the flooding in parts of East Cowes.

Images: © Karl Love

Location map
Thursday, 4th January, 2018 3:50pm

By

chartman

Another design oversight ???

Vote Up0-1Vote Down
4, January 2018 4:21 pm
Caconym

No, just the pure force of nature. High spring tide combined with the tidal surge associated with the recent storm.

Vote Up10Vote Down
4, January 2018 4:25 pm
YJC

All I must say is the staff are brilliant. I'm sure carrying passengers off the floating bridge would not be in their job descriptions. I don't think anyone is allowed to carry more than 20kg these days.
Well done for going that extra (wet) mile and you deserve to be suitably rewarded.

Vote Up00Vote Down
4, January 2018 5:30 pm
