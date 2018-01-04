Isle of Wight schools encouraged to take part in NSPCC Number Day

Hayley shares this latest news from the NSPCC. Ed

The NSPCC is encouraging schools on the Isle of Wight to take part in their Number Day on Friday 2nd February, 2018.

Number Day is a maths-inspired fundraising day for children in nursery right through to secondary school, with free downloadable maths activities, suitable for all ages and abilities.

These fun curriculum-based activities include a quiz Who Wants to Be a Mathionnaire? based on the popular TV show, and a Number Hunt, where children have to find the teacher with the correct answer.

Pupils are also encouraged to ‘Dress Up For Digits’ and make a donation to wear an item of clothing with a number on it.

All the money raised will go towards funding vital NSPCC services that help prevent child abuse, such as Speak Out Stay Safe. which sees trained volunteers visiting primary schools across the UK, including the Isle of Wight, to talk to children about abuse and where they can get help if they need it.

Michelle Barry, Schools Service Area Co-ordinator for the Isle of Wight, said:

“It’s so important to have the support of schools across the UK for Number Day. Their involvement will help us to protect more children from abuse and allow them to focus on what’s important – their hopes, their ambitions and their education. “For 2018 we have new and refreshed activities so everyone can have fun with numbers – even if it isn’t their favourite subject!”

The NSPCC are encouraging schools to sign-up to Number Day 2018 by visiting www.nspcc.org.uk/numberday. Once registered teachers will have access to the Number Day website where they can download free resources and activities.

Number Day is supported by Man Group and Oxford University Press.

Image: beigephotos under CC BY 2.0