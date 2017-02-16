Firestone Copse: Forestry Commission start work to clear windblown trees

Esta shares this latest news from the Forestry Commission.

Forestry Commission England is urging people to follow instructions on site around Firestone Copse, near Havenstreet, as work is carried out over the next two – three weeks to clear windblown trees throughout the woodland.

Ben Phelan, Forester with the Commission’s team in the area said:

“Some people do worry when tree felling operations start, though the awareness that woods benefit from active management is much better understood today. People love their local woods, they really care for them. Forestry Commission staff appreciate this, as do forestry contractors. “Providing it is sustainably managed, thinning is a key element of good woodland management. It provides opportunities to open up of shaded and wet tracks, making them more accessible to people on foot, and benefits wildlife including valuable pollinating species. “It will be noticeable where machinery has been, however work to repair tracks will take place as soon as possible after all tree felling has finished.”

He added,

“We’ll do our best to minimise the number of paths that need to be closed, and I’d like to thank everyone for their understanding whilst forestry operations are underway. “The work is planned using our approved ‘Forest Design Plans’ and seeks to enhance the ecological interest of this wonderful place, for Red squirrels and Dormice, and smaller less noticeable plants and creatures too.”

Short term car park closure

The work requires that from 20 February there will be a short-term closure of the car park at Firestone Copse. From Monday 20 – Friday 24 February, and from Monday 27 – Friday 3 March the car park will be closed, but will re-open at the weekends.

Parkhurst Forest

Following this, the experienced contractors will move onto start work in Parkhurst Forest, Newport from about 13 March.

To keep everybody safe we will have to temporarily close the car park for two days, the exact date for the closure is yet to be determined but will be advertised locally ahead of time. We’ll re-open the car park once tree felling close to the access road has finished.

Warning signs will be in place around the work sites and it’s important that visitors to pay attention to signs for their own safety, that of others and dogs they may be walking.