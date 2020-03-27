First batch of Isle of Wight Distillery’s hand sanitiser delivered and in use

First thing Thursday morning, Isle of Wight Distillery hand sanitiser was put into action in the kitchen at Pan Together as part of Downside Community Centre’s support services to vulnerable people in Pan, Pan Meadows and Barton as part of the coronavirus response.

Rachel Thomson, Community Centre Manager, said,

“We want to send a really big thank you to Xavier Baker and the whole team at the Isle of Wight Distillery for having the great idea of turning their gin-making equipment into a not-for-profit hand gel production line. “This is really going to help us in these most difficult of times with our meal delivery service, essential shopping provision and prescription-collection offer for local residents in need.”

She continued,

“If anyone from our area would like to know more about what we can do to help them, their friends, their families and/or their neighbours, please ring 01983 248170 or email enquiries@pantogether.org.uk.”

Image: Left to right – Kirsty Gwilliam (Café Assistant); Rachel Thomson (Community Centre Manager); and Wendy Parsons (Café Supervisor) – and a five litre ‘flagon’ of the hand sanitiser at the centre which is labelled ‘True Island Spirit’.