Here are the answers to 1,000 Coronavirus queries Isle of Wight MP has received from Islanders

In response to a surge of Coronavirus-related correspondence and casework received by Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely has issued a document containing a series of responses and useful information for residents.

The document includes advice about how to stay safe, responds to issues raised by Islanders and signposts residents to where they can get help. It also updates Islanders on Bob’s work in parliament in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The document specifically addresses questions raised by residents about whether the Island should be locked down to visitors and who should and shouldn’t be working,

Over 1,000 residents wrote to Bob

Bob said:

“Over 1,000 constituents have contacted me this week alone with Coronavirus-related queries. I have therefore prepared a detailed response which should cover almost every issue raised by Islanders. “Constituents who have contacted me about a specific need or issue raised in relation to personal circumstance will receive an individual response.”

Issues Islanders are concerned about

Issues raised by Islander included:

Steps to keep the Isle of Wight safe. Visitors coming to the Island

The Coronavirus Bill

Should Businesses Be Working?

The Voluntary Sector

Jobs, Small Business and the Island Economy

Food Deliveries

What about my MOT?

Advice from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) for Islanders unable to get home from being abroad

Bob’s document

The document is embedded below for your convenience – click on the full screen icon to see larger version.

Bob said his Website would be updated and additional topics added as they are asked. He said information and advice would also continue to be posted on his social media platforms as well.