AGE UK Isle of Wight awarded funding to help those suffering hardship as a result of Coronavirus

It’s at times like these that we are reminded that community really matters, and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) has been working in partnership with the National Emergencies Trust (NET) to award the first round of emergency funding to local community and voluntary groups.

AGE UK Isle of Wight is one of those groups awarded grant funding to help those suffering hardship as a result of the Coronavirus crisis.

HIWCF’s in-depth knowledge of local needs and priorities means grants can quickly be distributed across the region to reach the most vulnerable.

Jonathan Cheshire OBE, HIWCF Chairman commented,

“Coronavirus is impacting massively on the charitable sector and HIWCF is perfectly placed to distribute this emergency funding to the local groups that are working directly with the people hit hardest by the crisis. The willingness of local volunteers to help those less fortunate is inspirational and is making a huge difference to those in need.”

Jonathan continued,

“Time is of the essence and more help for the most vulnerable is needed right now, with Hampshire unfortunately demonstrating a particularly high number of confirmed Covid19 diagnoses. We are asking local residents, families and businesses to support local communities by donating via the HIWCF website www.hiwcf.com to support our ‘We’re All Together’ fund.”

Community organisations can apply for emergency grant funding from the HIWCF Website.