First frontline healthcare worker on the Isle of Wight gets Covid-19 vaccination

The first frontline healthcare worker on the Isle of Wight has received their Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Judith Moore, GP and senior partner at Newport Health Centre, had her covid jab at the vaccination site in Carisbrooke Road.

The Island made history yesterday as it begin vaccinating people in what is the biggest immunisation programme in the nation’s history.

Moore: Still need to say stay safe, space, face, hands

Dr Moore said:

“I’ve had my Covid vaccine and I feel just fine. I’m actually really excited that we have got going – we scrambled ourselves with ten days notice to get it all organised. “We’ve started with vaccinating our over 80s, and it’s just going to mean, that in time, we will get back to our normal lives. “Unfortunately it’s going to be a number of months before all those who need the vaccine will get it. So we still need to say stay safe, space, face, hands, and all the other sensible measures. We hope this will be the beginning of the end.”

People aged 80 and over as well as care home workers are among the first across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to start receiving the jab, along with NHS workers who are at higher risk.

First Islander vaccinated

As reported yesterday, the first person through the doors on the Island was World War Two veteran Kenneth Killeen, 98, from Newport.

All those vaccinated were monitored for 15 minutes in the practice after having the vaccination and will need a booster jab 21 days later.

The latest phase of the vaccine rollout is being co-ordinated by GP-led primary care networks with more practices and community pharmacies in other parts of England joining on a phased basis during December and in the coming months.

NHS will be in touch

The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. People should not contact their surgeries, the vaccination service is available strictly by invitation only.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -70C before being thawed out and can only be moved four times within that cold chain before being used.

News shared by Priya on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed

Image: © DKphotography, Isle of Wight