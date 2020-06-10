First public Isle of Wight council Cabinet meeting since Coronavirus outbreak

Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet members will meet in public for the first time tomorrow (Thursday) since the Coronavirus crisis led to meetings going online.

Among the agenda items will be approving the public health strategy set out for the Island for the next five years.

Response to C19

Leading councillors will also consider the local authority’s response to Covid-19 and will look at plans for the recovery of the Island following the virus’s impact.

To view the relevant papers and to get access to the live stream from tomorrow at 5pm, you can look at the agenda on the council’s Website.

