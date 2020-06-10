Increase to number of people who can attend funerals from next week

Up to 28 mourners will be allowed to attend funerals at the Isle of Wight Crematorium from Monday (15th June).

It follows the easing of restrictions in line with government guidance.

Previously, only ten mourners were permitted at services in the crematorium chapel to ensure social distancing to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

New measures in place

The crematorium has put measures in place to allow 28 mourners into the chapel while ensuring safe distancing is maintained.

Live streaming of services is still available and, wherever possible, people are asked to consider this option before attending the crematorium.

Stewart: Confident we can now safely accommodate more mourner

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“We would like to take this opportunity to convey our appreciation for Islanders’ continued understanding in these unprecedented times we all find ourselves facing. “We had to limit numbers at the crematorium for the safety of our residents. “However, following the changes in government guidance and the hard work of our bereavement services staff, we’re confident we can now safely accommodate more mourners at a service.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Mayron Oliveira under CC BY 2.0