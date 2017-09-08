First win for Warriors after sticky season

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

‘Wightlink’ Warriors 53 Mildenhall Fen Tigers 37

It seems like it has been a long time coming but last night (Thursday) the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team secured a welcome home league win over the Mildenhall Fen Tigers to edge away from the lower reaches of the National League speedway table.

Play off chasing Mildenhall arrived without concussion victim Luke Ruddick and influential reserve Danno Verge (shoulder injury) and this clearly had an impact of their effectiveness, however Warriors gave the visitors little opportunity to get into their stride, building an 18 point advantage before the Tigers found some form in the closing five races after a light shower of rain moistened the circuit.

Profitable night for Campos

For the Warriors, Scott Campos enjoyed another profitable night bagging 12 points and a bonus point from five outings that included two smashing tussles with the Tigers Daniel Halsey, firstly in heat 9 when Campos made a pass on the last bend and again in heat 15 when the Island man just got his tyre in front on the run to the finish flag.

Strong home back up came from Ben Wilson with 12, the returning Chris Widman on eight plus a bonus and Adam Portwood with eight.

Race of the night was probably heat 12 won by Jordan Jenkins for the visitors. The precocious 16 year old expertly steered a path in and around both Warriors to take the chequered flag demonstrating the calm assuredness of a rider heading for a great career in the sport.

Speaking after the meeting, co-promoter Martin Widman enthused,

“What a fantastic performance by all our riders. We had to respond to Buxton’s shock draw away from home last weekend and this win was just what we were looking for. “Our loyal fans deserved that and it sets us up nicely for our final home league match here in a fortnight against Cradley. Oh how we would love to win that one!”

Scorers

Warriors: James Cockle 6+1, Chris Widman 8+1, Connor Coles 5+3, Scott Campos 12+1, Ben Wilson 12, Jamie Sealey 2, Adam Portwood 8.

Fen Tigers: Ben Morley 12, Rider Replacement for Luke Ruddick, Jordan Jenkins 7, Jon Armstrong 4+1, Daniel Halsey 9, Alex Spooner 1, William O’Keefe 4.

Next home action is on THURSDAY 21st September against Cradley Heathens.

Image: © Ian Groves

