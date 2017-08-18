Fishbourne traffic problems to be tackled by Wightlink

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Wightlink has revealed its plans to improve traffic flow at its Fishbourne terminal.

The ferry company is proposing to remodel the entrance to create three lanes of traffic entering the port. This will ease congestion at busy times and assist staff in marshalling traffic for each sailing.

Looking ahead to improve systems

Chief Executive Keith Greenfield and Head of Business Operations Sean Millward unveiled the plans at a packed Fishbourne Parish Council meeting on 14 August 2017*.

Mr Greenfield says,

“We always try our best to be good neighbours, but recognise that sometimes customers queuing for a ferry along Fishbourne Lane can inconvenience local residents. “Now our £45million project to invest in future services and build a new ship for the route is almost completed, we want to look ahead to see how we could improve our systems further.”

Further consultation

Wightlink will consult further with its neighbours about the scheme before applying for planning permission but hopes to start work this winter and have the new system in place for the arrival of its new ship Victoria of Wight in summer 2018.

*Fishbourne residents were the first to hear about Wightlink’s £45million investment in future services in summer 2015 when senior managers presented project proposals to the Parish Council.

18.Aug.17 – Corrected Victoria arrival from 2017 -> 2018

