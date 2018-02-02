Fitness studio plans for community pool get go ahead

Plans to create a new fitness studio, as part of the offering from the community swimming pool in Ryde have been approved.

There were no objections to the plans, which received support from Sport England and the Ryde Town Council.

The proposal, which is being developed by Christopher Scott Partnership, is to cover the walled are area – where the decking currently is – with a roof and alter internal walls to create an indoor fitness suite.

The addition would allow the Trust to expand their offer and membership options.

Now a charity

The Waterside Community Trust, which was set up after the pool was saved from closure, has now become a registered charity, with Keith Gentleman holding the post of Chairman of Trustees for 2017/18. The chairman will change on an annual basis.

Fundraising events

A new event called the ‘Mile for March’ has been launched this year. The idea is to challenge their customers to train and swim a mile (64 lengths) in the pool.

You have to buy a three month membership in order to take part and a training plan will be devised for you by one of the instructors. If you’d like to use your challenge to raise money for the pool, sponsorship forms will also be available on sign-up.

Alternatively, if you run a business, why not make use of the challenge as a team-building exercise?

If you’d like to show your support for the Waterside Community Trust, you can donate via their Website.

Location map

View the location of this story.