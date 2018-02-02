Look out for mobile recycling centre as it tours the Isle of Wight

The council share this latest news. Ed

The council’s mobile household recycling centre (HRC) will be springing up in sites across the Island from Thursday 1 February.

The facility, provided by the Isle of Wight Council, in partnership with Amey, comes just in time for that spring clear-out of household recyclables and has a regular timetable of visits to areas including Chale, Ventnor, Ryde, Lake, Newport, Yarmouth and Cowes.

The unit provides a further facility that reaches out into the community to help people recycle more. It will also accept items such as household batteries or small electrical appliances, that can’t be collected as part of a normal household recycling collection and would normally have to be taken by residents to Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh Household and Waste Recycling Centres.

It provides even more convenience

Cllr Michael Murwill, Cabinet member for waste management, said,

“The mobile household recycling centre makes it easier for residents to recycle those materials that can’t be collected as part of a normal household recycling collection and as they are near public transport links, helps to cut down on harmful CO2 emissions, by saving on a tip to the trip. “I want residents to make full use of the mobile centre, as it provides even more convenience to help get recycle those difficult items, such as paint, which can then be reused as part of our reduce, reuse and recycle scheme.”

Making it easier for residents

Paul Southall, account director for Amey on the Isle of Wight, said

“Small electrical appliances such as irons or microwaves would normally have to be taken to the household waste and recycling centres at Lynnbottom or Afton Marsh. “The mobile HRC means that we can come to you and makes it easier to dispose of those items that we are unable to take in your wheeled bin or gull-sacks. We look forward to seeing residents at their local HRC site this spring.”

What you can take

Each area the mobile HRC is due to visit is close to public transport links. The facility will not accept commercial waste, garden green waste or non-recyclable waste.

The mobile HRC will have facilities to recycle the following items only:

Batteries (household)

Small electrical appliances (i.e. toaster, hairdryer)

Bulbs/fluorescent tubes

Paper/cardboard

Magazines

Printer cartridges

CDs & video tapes

Mobile phones

Metal (large metal items will not be accepted)

Plastics

Textiles (including clothing)

Paint tins (lids must be on)

See the iWight Website for timetable.

Image: jakerust under CC BY 2.0