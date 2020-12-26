Five Isle of Wight babies born at St Mary’s Hospital on Christmas Day

Details of the five babies born on the Isle of Wight at St Mary’s hospital on Christmas Day

Picture of three newborns with parents atst mary's on Christmas Day

Maternity staff at St Mary’s Hospital, Isle of Wight welcomed five babies on Christmas Day 2020.

First to arrive at 2.43am was Lailie, a daughter for Zoe and Matthew of Newport, who weighed in at 6Ib 5oz.

Second to arrive at 6.13am was Bowie, a son for Lucy and James of Niton, who weighed in at 7lb 1oz

Third to arrive at 9.47am was Oliver, a son for Chyayne and Jake, who weighed in at 8lb 2oz

Fourth to arrive at 1.49pm was Mia, a daughter for Donna and Danny, who weighed in at 4lb 4oz

Fifth to arrive at 11.56pm was a baby daughter for Kate and James, who weighed in at 8lb 3oz

The team at St. Mary’s are proud to have supported these 5 babies joining the world and wish them and their families all the very best for the future.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust, in their own words. Ed

Saturday, 26th December, 2020 6:36pm

By

1 Comment on "Five Isle of Wight babies born at St Mary’s Hospital on Christmas Day"

Mark L Francis

Isaac Newton was born on Christmas Day. Good luck guys!

26, December 2020 7:05 pm
