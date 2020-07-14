Five new ambulances for Isle of Wight Patient Transport Service

The Patient Transport Service at St. Mary’s Hospital has taken delivery of five brand new ambulances to take patients to and from hospital appointments.

The service, which operates seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year, transports around 11,000 people to and from not only St. Mary’s Hospital but hospitals all over the country; making sure patients who are eligible for support with transport return home safely.

Features of new ambulances

The new vehicles are spacious with sliding side passenger doors and manual loading ramps ensuring easy access.

Each ambulance is kitted out with rear impaction protection seating which will enable safer transportation of wheelchair users.

Carry chairs that have removable tracks will support staff when carrying patients up and down steps; lowering the risk of injury through lifting.

Five-year planned replacement programme

Graham Warren, Integrated Transport Manager, said:

“We are really pleased to take delivery of these new vehicles which have some excellent features that will benefit not only the people using our services but also our staff. “The new vehicles form part of our five-year planned replacement programme and over the next few months we will begin to remove a number of ageing models from our ambulance fleet.”

Covid-19 measures

To further improve safety in response to Covid-19, a temporary wall between the driver’s cab and the passenger area has been fitted to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

Patient Transport Driver, Rob Bollen, said:

“The new fastenings for wheelchairs seem efficient, faster and safer for our patients. We hope our patients will feel much more secure.”

Kerry Sims, Patient Transport Driver, said:

“The new vehicles will be more reliable and it’s great that they will be replaced every five years.”

In 2019 the Patient Transport Service was rated ‘Outstanding’ for caring by the Care Quality Commission.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust, in their own words. Ed