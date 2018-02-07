Fixtures announced for newly formed ‘Wightlink’ Wizards

Rob shares this latest update from Island Speedway. Ed
Fixtures for the newly formed ‘Wightlink’ Wizards in the Southern Development League have been published today. These six heat, four-a-side meetings have been synchronised to align with the Warriors racing schedule.
- 5/5/18 v Weymouth at Eastbourne
- 8/6/18 v Exeter at Plymouth
- 12/6/18 v Exeter at home
- 5/7/18 v Kent at home
- 26/7/18 v Weymouth at home
- 16/8/18 v Reading at home
- 1/9/18 v Reading at Eastbourne
Kent away – date to be arranged.
Doing our best to win silverware
Co-promoters Barry Bishop and Martin Widman also plan some Development League challenge matches and Barry said
“We are really looking forward to using this league to develop riders from the Island and My First Skid and we will be doing our best to win silverware.”
