Fixtures announced for newly formed ‘Wightlink’ Wizards

Fixtures for the newly formed ‘Wightlink’ Wizards in the Southern Development League have been published today. These six heat, four-a-side meetings have been synchronised to align with the Warriors racing schedule.

5/5/18 v Weymouth at Eastbourne

8/6/18 v Exeter at Plymouth

12/6/18 v Exeter at home

5/7/18 v Kent at home

26/7/18 v Weymouth at home

16/8/18 v Reading at home

1/9/18 v Reading at Eastbourne

Kent away – date to be arranged.

Doing our best to win silverware

Co-promoters Barry Bishop and Martin Widman also plan some Development League challenge matches and Barry said