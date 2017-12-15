Floating Bridge: Awaiting delivery and fitting of ‘part’ before resuming

The floating bridge came back into service on Monday morning, was suspended by Wednesday evening and is still out of action today (Friday).

floaty and crane

The Cowes floating bridge is still out of action this morning following a problem with the ramps identified on Wednesday evening.

This morning a spokesperson for the Council told OnTheWight,

“Engineers undertook diagnostics yesterday which established an issue with the Floating Bridge ramps. Unfortunately, to resolve, this required the need for a part to be sent overnight and that this will be fitted today.

“As a consequence, the engineers were unable to work overnight. It is hopeful to return to service this afternoon.

“Updates to follow.”

Friday, 15th December, 2017

tapwash

Not only is it not the right tool for the job but it’s starting to wear out when it hasn’t done any proper work yet.

15, December 2017 11:52 am
