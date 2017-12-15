Floating Bridge: Awaiting delivery and fitting of ‘part’ before resuming

The Cowes floating bridge is still out of action this morning following a problem with the ramps identified on Wednesday evening.

This morning a spokesperson for the Council told OnTheWight,

“Engineers undertook diagnostics yesterday which established an issue with the Floating Bridge ramps. Unfortunately, to resolve, this required the need for a part to be sent overnight and that this will be fitted today. “As a consequence, the engineers were unable to work overnight. It is hopeful to return to service this afternoon. “Updates to follow.”

