Floating Bridge back in service as St Mary’s roadworks begin

The Cowes floating bridge is back just in time, as the start of 15 months of roadworks takes place today.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

floating bridge back in service

This morning (30th September) sees the start of 15 months of major roadworks at St Mary’s roundabout in Newport.

The unavoidable disruption for the Island’s commuters will be put to the test this week.

Traffic chaos has been predicted, as drivers wanting to head west along Forest Road will be diverted 3.5 miles through Coppins Bridge, the Matalan Roundabout and some of Carisbrooke’s narrow and congested streets.

Bridge back in use
Users of the Cowes floating bridge will be pleased to hear the bridge is back in service this morning, having been suspended for three weeks whilst more failures of the multi-million pound vessel were fixed.

Monday, 30th September, 2019 9:34am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ndf

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, North Wight, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Floating Bridge back in service as St Mary’s roadworks begin"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
atlanta

Yes but for how long before it packs up again.

Vote Up50Vote Down
30, September 2019 10:48 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*