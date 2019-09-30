Floating Bridge back in service as St Mary’s roadworks begin

This morning (30th September) sees the start of 15 months of major roadworks at St Mary’s roundabout in Newport.

The unavoidable disruption for the Island’s commuters will be put to the test this week.

Traffic chaos has been predicted, as drivers wanting to head west along Forest Road will be diverted 3.5 miles through Coppins Bridge, the Matalan Roundabout and some of Carisbrooke’s narrow and congested streets.

Bridge back in use

Users of the Cowes floating bridge will be pleased to hear the bridge is back in service this morning, having been suspended for three weeks whilst more failures of the multi-million pound vessel were fixed.