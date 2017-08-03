Floating Bridge Revealed: What and who’s been paid so far and where the overspend is

The costs for the new Cowes floating bridge have today been revealed.

East Cowes resident, Michael Douse, has been pursuing the costs the breakdown of cost for Floating Bridge 6 and how much has been paid to date.

Costs paid so far

The figures are staggering, particularly the overspend.

The naval architect has gone £58,627 over the original budget.

The budget for the slipway works was five times the original budget. It looks as though that’s because it was simply going to be resurfaced, but had to actually be reconstructed instead. Once the contract sum was set, the costs still went almost £200k over budget.

On budget

Mainstay Marine, who Welsh shipbuilding company who built the bridge, appears to be the only contractor that has remained within budget.

Item Budget (£) Original Contract sum (£) Revised contract sum (£) Spent to date (£) Total 4,656,750 3,874,808 4,006,770 4,442,002 Naval Architect 180,000 180,200 223,528 238,624 Owner's rep 40,000 40,000 68,736 62,807 Shipbuilder 4,000,000 3,171,249 3,031,249 3,142,250 Slipway construction 135,000 483,359 683,230 654,415 Other 301,750 343,905

More to follow.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

