Floating Bridge Revealed: What and who’s been paid so far and where the overspend is

The costs for the new Cowes floating bridge have today been revealed.
East Cowes resident, Michael Douse, has been pursuing the costs the breakdown of cost for Floating Bridge 6 and how much has been paid to date.
Costs paid so far
The figures are staggering, particularly the overspend.
The naval architect has gone £58,627 over the original budget.
The budget for the slipway works was five times the original budget. It looks as though that’s because it was simply going to be resurfaced, but had to actually be reconstructed instead. Once the contract sum was set, the costs still went almost £200k over budget.
On budget
Mainstay Marine, who Welsh shipbuilding company who built the bridge, appears to be the only contractor that has remained within budget.
|Item
|Budget (£)
|Original Contract sum (£)
|Revised contract sum (£)
|Spent to date (£)
|Total
|4,656,750
|3,874,808
|4,006,770
|4,442,002
|Naval Architect
|180,000
|180,200
|223,528
|238,624
|Owner's rep
|40,000
|40,000
|68,736
|62,807
|Shipbuilder
|4,000,000
|3,171,249
|3,031,249
|3,142,250
|Slipway construction
|135,000
|483,359
|683,230
|654,415
|Other
|301,750
|343,905
More to follow.
Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh
Thursday, 3rd August, 2017 3:16pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fwQ
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓