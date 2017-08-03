Floating Bridge Revealed: What and who’s been paid so far and where the overspend is

The overspends on the cost of the floating bridge are simply staggering. Looking at all the costs paid so far, the ship builders appear to be the only contractor who has remained on budget.

The costs for the new Cowes floating bridge have today been revealed.

East Cowes resident, Michael Douse, has been pursuing the costs the breakdown of cost for Floating Bridge 6 and how much has been paid to date.

Costs paid so far
The figures are staggering, particularly the overspend.

The naval architect has gone £58,627 over the original budget.

The budget for the slipway works was five times the original budget. It looks as though that’s because it was simply going to be resurfaced, but had to actually be reconstructed instead. Once the contract sum was set, the costs still went almost £200k over budget.

On budget
Mainstay Marine, who Welsh shipbuilding company who built the bridge, appears to be the only contractor that has remained within budget.

ItemBudget (£)Original Contract sum (£)Revised contract sum (£)Spent to date (£)
Total4,656,7503,874,8084,006,7704,442,002
Naval Architect180,000180,200223,528238,624
Owner's rep40,00040,00068,73662,807
Shipbuilder4,000,0003,171,2493,031,2493,142,250
Slipway construction135,000483,359683,230654,415
Other301,750343,905

More to follow.

