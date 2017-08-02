Floating Bridge: Cowes Harbour Commission lodge formal complaint

Cowes Harbour Commissioners (CHC) have formally registered a complaint to the Isle of Wight council (IWC) in relation to the “current reduction in navigational depths and clearance over the chains” of the new Cowes floating bridge.

At their board meeting last week, members of CHC agreed to make the protest to the IWC, and at the same time remind them of their feedback to Burness Corlett Three Quays (BCTQ) during the stakeholder consultation process in 2015.

Height above chains should have been increased

Whilst taking part in analysis, the Harbour Master had informed IWC and BCTQ that in order for safety to be maintained, the height above the chains should be increased and the vessel should be no longer in length (see documentation) than Floating Bridge 5.

BCTQ warned of possible delays and financial implications of altering the length of the concept design for Floating Bridge 6.

Statement of Requirements

Reference to increased clearance of the chains does indeed appear in the Statement of Requirements (Increase clearance over chains from 1.3m to preferably 2.5m), along with (to name but a few) requirement for:

Improved passenger accommodation

Increase number of daily crossings

A reduction in queuing times

Options for preventing grounding on the slipway

Reduce vessel protrusions into the channel especially at low water

Boats caught in chains

The move comes after three boats recently got caught in the chains.

CHC say they have requested confirmation the IWC will “restore navigational clearance over the chains to the previous charted and recorded depths of the old floating bridge”.

Further adjustments of the chains is scheduled for Tuesday, 8th and Wednesday, 9th August to coincide with the next spring tides.

Complaint to Ombudsman

Campaigners have called for support at another local protest taking place this Friday.

Help is needed to gather formal complaints about the new floating bridge. These will be delivered to the IW Council and Local Government Ombudsman.

The protest takes place between 4pm – 6pm on Friday 4 August 2017 – Cowes Firework night and one of the busiest for the floating bridge.

Meet at the East Cowes side of the floating bridge.

Image: © Graham Reading Photography

