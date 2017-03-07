The former Cowes floating bridge was put up for sale at the end of last year, after being taken of service. She’d been transporting passengers and vehicles across the mouth of the River Medina for forty years.

At the weekend, Isle of Wight photographer Christian Beasley captured some shots of her being towed away from the Island.

Sold or scrapped?

OnTheWight asked the Isle of Wight council whether the floating bridge had been sold or was being scrapped (and for how much).

They chose not to answer the question and instead replied,

“Floating Bridge number 5 has now left the Island. She was collected from her temporary berth in East Cowes on Saturday (5 March), and taken to Portsmouth, where a number of projects for her future use are being considered.”

Image: © Virtual Wight