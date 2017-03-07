Floating bridge has gone, but the council won’t say if she’s been sold

The floating bridge left the Isle of Wight at the weekend (great photo CB!), but has she been scrapped or sold? And if so, for how much. Bizarrely the council won’t say.

floating bridge being towed

The former Cowes floating bridge was put up for sale at the end of last year, after being taken of service. She’d been transporting passengers and vehicles across the mouth of the River Medina for forty years.

At the weekend, Isle of Wight photographer Christian Beasley captured some shots of her being towed away from the Island.

Sold or scrapped?
OnTheWight asked the Isle of Wight council whether the floating bridge had been sold or was being scrapped (and for how much).

They chose not to answer the question and instead replied,

“Floating Bridge number 5 has now left the Island. She was collected from her temporary berth in East Cowes on Saturday (5 March), and taken to Portsmouth, where a number of projects for her future use are being considered.”

2 Comments

  1. tiki


    7.Mar.2017 10:45am

    Find out under FOI

  2. electrickery


    7.Mar.2017 10:49am

    Put in a purchase enquiry. £1 should do it, given that the poor ol’ thing is a net liability. Shame she was just towed away with no ceremony and no warning; it must have been scheduled, not least because you wouldn’t choose to do it during a gale. A business opportunity missed – tickets for the final voyage, plastic commemorative models … oh where is entrepreneurship???

