The former Cowes floating bridge was put up for sale at the end of last year, after being taken of service. She’d been transporting passengers and vehicles across the mouth of the River Medina for forty years.
At the weekend, Isle of Wight photographer Christian Beasley captured some shots of her being towed away from the Island.
Cowes Chain Ferry being towed to Portsmouth for scrapping. @Coweschainferry @iwcponline @onthewight @CowesIW @IOWNews pic.twitter.com/Fteug6MLUb
— Beautiful Wight (@BeautifulWight) March 5, 2017
Sold or scrapped?
OnTheWight asked the Isle of Wight council whether the floating bridge had been sold or was being scrapped (and for how much).
They chose not to answer the question and instead replied,
“Floating Bridge number 5 has now left the Island. She was collected from her temporary berth in East Cowes on Saturday (5 March), and taken to Portsmouth, where a number of projects for her future use are being considered.”
7.Mar.2017 10:45am
Find out under FOI
electrickery
7.Mar.2017 10:49am
Put in a purchase enquiry. £1 should do it, given that the poor ol’ thing is a net liability. Shame she was just towed away with no ceremony and no warning; it must have been scheduled, not least because you wouldn’t choose to do it during a gale. A business opportunity missed – tickets for the final voyage, plastic commemorative models … oh where is entrepreneurship???