Floating Bridge now looks like it will be out until ‘early next week’

The problem with the West prow hinge was discovered earlier in the week. A passenger launch will be in operation for foot passengers.

engineers working on the floating bridge

An issue with the west prow of the Cowes Floating Bridge has resulted in it being taken out of service this week.

An Isle of Wight company is working on the repairs, but it’s not expected to be back in service until next week.

A passenger launch will be in operation in the meantime for foot passengers.

Image: © Cameron Palin

Wednesday, 11th September, 2019 2:29pm

