Floating bridge out for two days of essential maintenance

The Isle of Wight council say that a passenger launch will be in operation on each day during the essential maintenance.

floating bridge suspended

The Isle of Wight council have announced upcoming “essential maintenance” of the Cowes floating bridge.

The service will not be operating on Sunday 15th July or Monday 16th July.

A passenger launch will be in operation on each day.

Sunday 15th July
0630-0030

Monday 16th July
0500-0030

The IWC say the service will resume at 0500 on Tuesday 17th July.

Monday, 9th July, 2018 5:35pm

By

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

1 Comment on "Floating bridge out for two days of essential maintenance"

electrickery

At least they’re admitting that it’s not “scheduled maintenance”. So “essential maintenance”, eh, AKA “repairs”?

9, July 2018 5:40 pm
