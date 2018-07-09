Floating bridge out for two days of essential maintenance

The Isle of Wight council have announced upcoming “essential maintenance” of the Cowes floating bridge.

The service will not be operating on Sunday 15th July or Monday 16th July.

A passenger launch will be in operation on each day.

Sunday 15th July

0630-0030

Monday 16th July

0500-0030

The IWC say the service will resume at 0500 on Tuesday 17th July.

