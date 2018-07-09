Floating bridge out for two days of essential maintenance

The Isle of Wight council have announced upcoming “essential maintenance” of the Cowes floating bridge.
The service will not be operating on Sunday 15th July or Monday 16th July.
A passenger launch will be in operation on each day.
Sunday 15th July
0630-0030
Monday 16th July
0500-0030
The IWC say the service will resume at 0500 on Tuesday 17th July.
Monday, 9th July, 2018 5:35pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l8y
Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Roads
