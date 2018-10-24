Floating bridge out of service (again)

The Isle of Wight council have advised that the Cowes floating bridge is out of service.

They say,

The foot passenger only Jenny boat service is in place until 7pm tonight. Thereafter the water taxi service will be in place. Once again, we apologise the disruption to travel this may have caused.

We could suggest keeping an eye on the official floating bridge Website, but that currently states the service is running.

Cllr Karl Love has been down to the floating bridge to see what the problem is and advises there is a problem with the prow cable.

