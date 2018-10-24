Floating bridge out of service (again)

There is a foot passenger only service across the Medina tonight as the Cowes floating bridge is out of service once again.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

cowes floating bridge

The Isle of Wight council have advised that the Cowes floating bridge is out of service.

They say,

The foot passenger only Jenny boat service is in place until 7pm tonight.

Thereafter the water taxi service will be in place.

Once again, we apologise the disruption to travel this may have caused.

We could suggest keeping an eye on the official floating bridge Website, but that currently states the service is running.

Cllr Karl Love has been down to the floating bridge to see what the problem is and advises there is a problem with the prow cable.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 24th October, 2018 6:17pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lIj

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Floating bridge out of service (again)"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
motty

I wish the Councillors who are accountable for this fiasco were Out of Service.

Vote Up00Vote Down
24, October 2018 7:27 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*