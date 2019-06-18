Floating Bridge out of service due to hydraulic oil leak

A hydraulic oil leak on the north west prow worsened through the night but without a replacement service in place it had to continue.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

floating bridge suspended

The Cowes Floating Bridge has been out of service all morning. A launch is in operation for foot passengers.

Although there is no explanation on the Floating Bridge Website as to why the bridge is out of action and there have been no updates on social media, the floating bridge manager wrote to East Cowes Town Council at 11.23pm on Monday night stating that he was withdrawing the service from this morning owing to hydraulic oil leak on the north west prow.

The leak worsened during the evening, but due to a lack of replacement launch, the service was continued.

Keep an eye on the FloatyFinder App and FB Website for updates.

Tuesday, 18th June, 2019 8:45am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mYF

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*