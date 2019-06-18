Floating Bridge out of service due to hydraulic oil leak

The Cowes Floating Bridge has been out of service all morning. A launch is in operation for foot passengers.

Although there is no explanation on the Floating Bridge Website as to why the bridge is out of action and there have been no updates on social media, the floating bridge manager wrote to East Cowes Town Council at 11.23pm on Monday night stating that he was withdrawing the service from this morning owing to hydraulic oil leak on the north west prow.

The leak worsened during the evening, but due to a lack of replacement launch, the service was continued.

Keep an eye on the FloatyFinder App and FB Website for updates.