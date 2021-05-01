Floating Bridge out of service while more repairs are carried out

The Cowes Floating Bridge is out of action once again today (Saturday).

The Isle of Wight council report the suspension is to allow for the south west prow cable to be changed, after it was identified as starting to part and at risk of failure.

A replacement launch service has been in operation since noon and the temporary service will continue while repairs are carried out.

It is anticipated the vessel will return to service later today.

The council apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh