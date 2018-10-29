Floating bridge out until Wednesday

The Cowes floating bridge is still out of action following a fault with the prow cable last week.

The latest update posted to social media by the Isle of Wight council reads:

Following overnight fitting of new prow cables on Tuesday 30 Oct, it is anticipated the Floating Bridge service will resume from 5am on 31 Oct. In the meantime, the foot passenger only service will be in place between 5am to 11pm today and tomorrow.

Location map

View the location of this story.