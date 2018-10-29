Floating bridge out until Wednesday

The council anticipate the bridge being back in service by Wednesday morning.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

floating bridge suspended

The Cowes floating bridge is still out of action following a fault with the prow cable last week.

The latest update posted to social media by the Isle of Wight council reads:

Following overnight fitting of new prow cables on Tuesday 30 Oct, it is anticipated the Floating Bridge service will resume from 5am on 31 Oct.

In the meantime, the foot passenger only service will be in place between 5am to 11pm today and tomorrow.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 29th October, 2018 4:20pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lJR

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*