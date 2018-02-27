Floating bridge to go out of service for ‘planned maintenance’

A high pitched squealing noise is just one of problems being addressed during what the Isle of Wight council is referring to as ‘planned maintenance’ of the Cowes floating bridge tonight (Tuesday).

The floating bridge will be out of service between 7pm on Tuesday up until 7am on Wednesday 28 February.

Foot passengers

The foot passenger launch will be in place from 7pm until 10.30pm tonight (It will then be in place the following morning as per the timetable up until 7am).

