Floating bridge to go out of service for ‘planned maintenance’

A service will be in place for foot passengers as the squeal is dealt with on the Cowes floating bridge tonight.

floating bridge suspended

A high pitched squealing noise is just one of problems being addressed during what the Isle of Wight council is referring to as ‘planned maintenance’ of the Cowes floating bridge tonight (Tuesday).

The floating bridge will be out of service between 7pm on Tuesday up until 7am on Wednesday 28 February.

Foot passengers
The foot passenger launch will be in place from 7pm until 10.30pm tonight (It will then be in place the following morning as per the timetable up until 7am).

Tuesday, 27th February, 2018 9:16am

2 Comments on "Floating bridge to go out of service for ‘planned maintenance’"

eastcowes

A high-pitched noise appears to be coming from a mechanical failure. This isn’t routine maintenance; this floating bridge isn’t old enough for routine maintenance that couldn’t have been done in the many months it has been out of service!!

27, February 2018 11:30 am
davimel

I think this is part of the ‘put fingers in ears and go LA LA LA’ approach to anything FB related. It will never ‘break’ it will just be ‘routine’ because, as we all know, it is fit for purpose now… honest!

27, February 2018 11:58 am
