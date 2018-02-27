Police release e-fit image of suspect in second Newport burglary

Police share this latest appeal (different to the one released yesterday). Ed

We are releasing an e-fit image of a man we would like to speak to following a burglary in Newport on the Isle of Wight.

Shortly after 1:10pm on Saturday 17 February, a 30 year-old man returned to his Fairlee Road home and saw a man he didn’t know in his kitchen. He chased the man out of the back door towards Victoria Road. Around £1,000 in cash, an iPhone, and jewellery had been taken.

An e-fit image of the man the victim saw is attached to this appeal. He is described as:

White.

Aged in his late teens or early twenties.

5ft 10ins tall.

Dark brown hair and olive coloured skin.

Thin build, with a sunken face and a thin moustache.

He was wearing a grey hat, a dark navy coloured tracksuit, and white trainers.

He was carrying an orange plastic bag.

Get in touch

If you saw the man in the area or know who he is please call 101 quoting 44180063591.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advice

We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following crime prevention advice: