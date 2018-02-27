Police release e-fit image of suspect in second Newport burglary

Police share this latest appeal (different to the one released yesterday). Ed
We are releasing an e-fit image of a man we would like to speak to following a burglary in Newport on the Isle of Wight.
Shortly after 1:10pm on Saturday 17 February, a 30 year-old man returned to his Fairlee Road home and saw a man he didn’t know in his kitchen. He chased the man out of the back door towards Victoria Road. Around £1,000 in cash, an iPhone, and jewellery had been taken.
An e-fit image of the man the victim saw is attached to this appeal. He is described as:
- White.
- Aged in his late teens or early twenties.
- 5ft 10ins tall.
- Dark brown hair and olive coloured skin.
- Thin build, with a sunken face and a thin moustache.
- He was wearing a grey hat, a dark navy coloured tracksuit, and white trainers.
- He was carrying an orange plastic bag.
Get in touch
If you saw the man in the area or know who he is please call 101 quoting 44180063591.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Advice
We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following crime prevention advice:
- Shut all windows and lock them when you are not using the room, at night and when you leave your property
- Lock all front and rear doors at night and when you are out. If you have a UPVC door with a multi-point lock ensure you lift the handle and lock it with the key.
- Put all car keys and other keys out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes. It doesn’t take much for the keys to be hooked through the letterbox.
- Leave a light on so your home looks occupied if you are going out for the evening.
- If you head out while it is still daylight and won’t be back till after dark then a timer switches (available from most DIY stores) can be useful in turning your lights, radios and other appliances on at a set time before you get back.
- Ensure side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property.
- Do not leave ladders and garden tools in your garden; lock them away in your shed.
- Have an intruder alarm system installed by an approved contractor. Ensure a visible alarm box is attached to the outside of your home. Also consider fitting security lighting.
- Use door chains and spy holes to give you extra security if someone knocks on your door. Never be afraid to turn people away. If you have concerns about anyone who has come to your door call the police.
- Record the details of your property such as serial numbers for electronic goods on the Immobilise website (https://www.immobilise.com/)
Tuesday, 27th February, 2018 10:39am
