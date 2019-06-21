Floating Bridge to be suspended as yet more parts on two year old bridge replaced

The floating bridge will be out of service yet again next week as more parts on the two-year-old bridge are replaced.

floating bridge

The Cowes Floating Bridge will be out of action once again next week. The reason for the suspended service is being touted as ‘scheduled maintenance’, but once again it down to prow hinges being replaced on the £6m+ bridge that has only been in service since May 2017.

The Isle of Wight council posted the following message to social media:

The Cowes Floating Bridge will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Tuesday 25 June from 0500 to late afternoon, to replace a prow hinge.

A passenger launch service will be in operation.

A passenger launch service will be in operation.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

johnr

As said elsewhere if this was a car or something similar it would have been returned as ‘Not Fit For Service’ and a refund demanded, getting beyond a joke now.

21, June 2019 3:54 pm
