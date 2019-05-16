Floating Bridge to be taken out of service for more repairs

The Cowes Floating Bridge will be out of service on Tuesday 21 May.
The council say the suspension is to allow for further repairs to the south east hinges and to replace a number of guidewheels.
A temporary replacement launch service for foot passengers will be in operation between 5am and 11pm.
The council apologise for any inconvenience.
Thursday, 16th May, 2019 5:32pm
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads
