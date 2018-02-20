Waitrose tell OnTheWight about importance of ‘frequent and reliable’ floating bridge service

When Waitrose chose to locate their only Isle of Wight branch in East Cowes, it’s likely their decision was based on a “frequent and reliable service” from the Cowes floating bridge. It’s fair to say that a good proportion of their trade would come from residents living across the River Medina in Cowes.

A catalogue of failures

As has been comprehensively documented through OnTheWight over the last 12+ months, the failures of Floating Bridge 6, have impacted heavily on many businesses in East Cowes, including Waitrose.

The high-end supermarket – which has been quietly observing the problems with the floating bridge service over the last 12+ months – has now broken its silence.

Waitrose: “Important that a solution is found”

Waitrose branch manager, Dan Olive, made clear how important the company feels it is that a “solution is found to maintain a frequent and reliable service”.

Speaking to OnTheWight, he said,

“The floating bridge plays a significant role in bringing trade to East Cowes, so it’s important that a solution is found to maintain a frequent and reliable service, which will avoid further uncertainty and help safeguard local businesses.”

Concerns to Solent LEP

On Monday, the Floating Bridge Stakeholders Group – which includes many of the businesses in East Cowes – sent their concerns to the head of the Solent LEP.

They are calling for a meeting with the funder of the new floating bridge.

Image: sean_hickin under CC BY 2.0

