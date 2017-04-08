Floaty McFloatface arrives in Cowes (aerial video and photos)

Floaty McFloatface (yes, we know it’s not the official name) has arrived on the Isle of Wight and what a day she chose.

With blue skies and glorious sunshine, the majestic new floating bridge (yet to be officially re-named from Floating Bridge No.6 to something else chosen by the public), made her way along the Solent to East Cowes and is now berthed by the Columbine Building.

She set off from Mainstay Marine in Wales earlier in the week (there were no companies on the Island able to build her here) and arrived today (Saturday) in all her splendour.

Drone footage

Our thanks to Mike Collins for sharing this aerial drone video of Floaty arriving in Cowes.

Vital statistics

As well as making it onto national TV last week (on the Daily Politics Show), Floaty McFloatface – the unofficial adopted name for the new Floating Bridge – has now also made it onto T-Shirts, Hoodies and hats at one shop in Cowes.

Quite a bit bigger than the vessel she’s replacing (around 4m longer!) the new floating bridge has some impressive vital statistics.

Length over Prows (ramps raised) – 37.40 metres

Length over Hull – 29.7 metres

Breadth Moulded (Vehicle Deck) – 14.00 metres

Depth Moulded – 2.65 metres

Height of Passenger Deck above Vehicle Deck – 2.35 metres

Height of Pilot House above Passenger Deck – 3.35 metres

262 tonnes hull weight, with passengers and vehicles absolute deepest 333 tonnes.

20 cars including occupants + 140 passengers or 400 passengers with no vehicles.

Around 18 days’ worth of endurance from full tanks

Here she comes

Thanks also to Allan Marsh and Roger J Millward for sending over their stills of the occasion.

Click on images to see larger versions









Images: © With kind permission of Roger J Millward

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

