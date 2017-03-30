Floaty McFloatface gets National BBC coverage

The BBC’s Daily Politics TV show, the ‘must watch’ for everyone involved in national politics, did a segment on the Island’s dear-old Floaty McFloatface discussion today, which they asked OnTheWight to contribute to.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

onthewight on daily politics show

The people power that forced the Isle of Wight council to do a u-turn on their veto of Floaty McFloatface as one of the possible names of the new Cowes floating bridge made it onto national television today.

OnTheWight received a call from the Daily Politics Show, inviting us to help fill the light-hearted end segment at the end of the show. They’d seen our article earlier in the week about the council’s u-turn and were keen to get a piece of the Floaty McFloatface action.

Making a lot of people smile
Later going on to tweet the segment on Twitter, you can watch it below or for a clearer version you can pop over to the BBC iPlayer and skip to 54.30 mins into the programme to see the Floaty segment.

Petition still rising
Although, it’s no longer required (now the veto has been lifted) the petition on Change.org is still gaining signatures and at time of publishing has 2,356.

Thursday, 30th March, 2017 6:57pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fa0

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*