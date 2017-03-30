Floaty McFloatface gets National BBC coverage

The people power that forced the Isle of Wight council to do a u-turn on their veto of Floaty McFloatface as one of the possible names of the new Cowes floating bridge made it onto national television today.

OnTheWight received a call from the Daily Politics Show, inviting us to help fill the light-hearted end segment at the end of the show. They’d seen our article earlier in the week about the council’s u-turn and were keen to get a piece of the Floaty McFloatface action.

Making a lot of people smile

Later going on to tweet the segment on Twitter, you can watch it below or for a clearer version you can pop over to the BBC iPlayer and skip to 54.30 mins into the programme to see the Floaty segment.

"Everybody seems very happy about it" says @sallyperry from @onthewight of Floaty McFloatface pic.twitter.com/0HEyZyv3aw — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) March 30, 2017

Petition still rising

Although, it’s no longer required (now the veto has been lifted) the petition on Change.org is still gaining signatures and at time of publishing has 2,356.