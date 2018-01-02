Flood alert: 3m waves expected during severe gale force 9 winds

The Environment Agency say wind and waves will cause some spray overtopping to coastal roads and car parks, especially at exposed locations like Freshwater Bay, Shanklin, Gurnard and Sandown.

stormy seas

The Environment Agency have issued their second flood alert for the Isle of Wight today (Tuesday). It ties in with the severe weather warning for strong winds issued earlier today by the Met Office.

The Flood Warning reads:

Force 8 increasing to severe gale force 9 winds are expected later. At time of high tide, wave heights are fairly large, at 3m.

The forecast tide level is typical of a normal spring tide, but wind and waves will cause some spray overtopping to coastal roads and car parks, especially at exposed locations like Freshwater Bay, Shanklin, Gurnard and Sandown.

Property flooding is not expected. Keep away from the sea front at high tide. Tide levels are increasing over the next 48 hours and further Flood Alerts will be issued.

Time and date of high water23:12 on 02/01/2018
Predicted astronomical tide level 1.96 mAOD
Forecast surge height 0.31 m
Forecast high water level at Cowes2.27 mAOD or 4.86 mCD
Forecast wind direction South Westerly
Forecast wind strength Force 8

Image: © Nick Edwards – Wight Seen

