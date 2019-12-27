Flood alert extended for the Isle of Wight

The wet weather has kept the Environment Agency busy over the last couple of weeks and there is yet another Flood Alert in force for the Eastern Yar.



They say flooding is possible for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge and to continue to ‘Be prepared’.



The warning reads:

Water levels in the Eastern Yar are high. 16mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, and this is in addition to the prolonged rainfall experienced recently. Water levels at Alverstone are continuing to rise very slowly, and levels are likely to peak in the next few hours.

The water levels at Sandown are also rising, and will continue to rise throughout the day. Water levels at Sandown are likely to peak early evening today.

This afternoon and evening, flooding of Golf Links Road and Moreton Common Road at Sandown is expected. Also ditches around Fort Holiday Park will become impeded by higher flows in the main river.

Minor impact flooding affecting low lying land throughout the Eastern Yar valley will continue for the next few days. With very little rain forecast over the next few days, the situation should begin to improve after today. We continue to monitor levels.