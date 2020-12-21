Flood alert for Isle of Wight issued with heavy rain predicted to continue through the week

The Environment Agency have issued a Flood Alert for the Isle of Wight.

They say flooding is possible for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge. The advice is to “be prepared”.

The Flood Alert reads:

In the last eight hours 10mm of rain has fallen at Knighton. This is in addition to a very wet weekend which has seen 19mm of rain.

Further heavy rain is expected through to midday Monday (21/12/2020).

From 10:00 Monday, water levels will be close to the top of the river bank at Alverstone Road Bridge. Property flooding is not expected, but pumps used to reduce water in gardens will need to operate.

Impacts are possible at Sandown. Flooding of Golf Links Road and Moreton Common Road, Sandown may occur from midday Monday.

Ditches around Fort Holiday Park will struggle to drain while river levels are high.

Wet weather is expected to continue on Tuesday, with more very heavy rain on Wednesday 22/12/2020. Ensure that pumps used to protect gardens and property from flooding are operating.