School staff perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ as a thank you to students

We could all do with something uplifting to sing along to or put a smile on our faces, so why not check out this video by staff at Isle of Wight Education Federation staff?

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

iwef xmas video - singer outside with inflatable snowman

Staff from the Isle of Wight Education Federation (that’s Medina College, Carisbrooke College and the Island VI Form) have come together (socially distanced, of course) to put together a video thank you to students.

This “Christmas Spectacular” features staff from across the three sites and has been created to say “Happy Christmas”, as well as thank you to their students “for being such troopers in what has been a very challenging term”.

It’s great to see everyone having some fun in creating the video, and it should put a smile on your face, or at least have you singing along.

Monday, 21st December, 2020 9:59am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o98

Filed under: Carisbrooke, Education, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Music, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*