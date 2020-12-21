School staff perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ as a thank you to students

Staff from the Isle of Wight Education Federation (that’s Medina College, Carisbrooke College and the Island VI Form) have come together (socially distanced, of course) to put together a video thank you to students.

This “Christmas Spectacular” features staff from across the three sites and has been created to say “Happy Christmas”, as well as thank you to their students “for being such troopers in what has been a very challenging term”.

It’s great to see everyone having some fun in creating the video, and it should put a smile on your face, or at least have you singing along.