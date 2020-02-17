Flood alert: Immediate action required for residences in Horringford, Langbridge and Alverstone

An update to yesterday’s flood alert, with immediate action required for those at Horringford, Langbridge and Alverstone on the Eastern Yar

sandbags

The Environment Agency have issued an update to their earlier flood alert.

Flooding is expected at Horringford, Langbridge and Alverstone on the Eastern Yar.   

Immediate action is required.

Water levels in the Eastern Yar remain high but they are now slowly falling. Today, there will be a continuation of out of bank flooding affecting land, gardens, cycle tracks and roads.

At Alverstone, water levels are still close to the top of the river bank. Further showers are expected today (Monday 17/02/2020) so while levels are currently falling, they will rise a little this afternoon and evening.

It is unlikely that this will cause the river to be as high as it was last night, so we may remove this Flood Warning later on today.

Rain is also forecast on Tuesday (18/02/2020) through to Thursday (20/02/2020).

At the very least, this will cause minor flood impacts until Friday (21/02/2020). We will continue to monitor the forecast.

Please ensure that pumps used to protect property can operate.

Image: itmpa under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 17th February, 2020 11:59am

