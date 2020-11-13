Flood Alert in force for Isle of Wight coast as high tide and Force 5 winds expected

A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency who warn residents to Be Prepared.

The warning reads:

Saturday morning’s tide at 09:54 on 14/11/2020 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong Southerly Force 5 winds.

The weather increases tide table values by 0.28 m.

The total forecast tide is 4.76 metres Chart Datum (2.17 mAOD) at Cowes.

For one hour either side of high water, flooding of sea front roads, esplanades and car parks is expected.

Water levels will be high in Cowes, affecting Medina Road, near the floating bridge and Sea Street, Newport.

In East Cowes, sea water forced up through drains may cause minor impacts to the roads at Albany and Well Road, York Avenue and Castle Street.

At 11:35 on Sunday (15/11/2020), the tide will be slightly higher with similar impacts expected.

As a precautionary measure, residents in Well Road and Medina Road may wish to install flood protection one hour before high tide.