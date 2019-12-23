Flood Alert in force for the Isle of Wight as more rain is forecast

The Environment Agency have issued a Flood Alert for the Eastern Yar, Isle of Wight.



They say that flooding is possible for: Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge and to ‘be prepared’.



The warning reads:

Water levels in the Eastern Yar are high but continue to fall at Alverstone and Sandown. Out of bank flooding affecting, land, footpaths, and main roads will continue over the next 5 days.

Today (23/12/2019), the weather remains fairly dry with only the odd light shower expected. Water levels should continue to lower.

Overnight and into tomorrow (24/12/2019), further rain is forecast. If this rain affects the river, then it will cause it to rise.

Christmas Day will remain dry, before another band of rain arrives on Boxing Day (26/12/2019).

This week, drier weather interspersed with some rain, means that the river will continue to rise and fall. Bembridge sluice is operating normally. Neap tides have stopped the river from draining to sea for any length of time.

This will improve over the next 24 hours as we move towards the spring tide cycle. Pumps used to protect property may be required again tomorrow (24/12/2019).