Flood alert issued as Gale Force 8 winds and large waves expected

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Isle of Wight for Saturday.

The alert reads:

Saturday afternoon’s tide at 14:15 on 02/11/2019 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with Gale Force 8 South Westerly winds and large waves.

The weather increases tide table values by 0.6 m. The total forecast tide is 4.69 metres Chart Datum (2.1 mAOD) at Cowes.

For 1 hour each side of high water, large waves will cause overtopping and overwashing of defences across the exposed coast at Freshwater Bay, Sandown, Shanklin, Gurnard and Ryde.

This will flood esplanades, seafront car parks and roads in these locations. As Cowes is sheltered from the waves, impacts, if any, will be minimal in this location.

We do not expect property flooding.

After this tide‚ no further impacts are expected. We continue to monitor the forecast. If you have it, flood protection could be installed near the floating bridge and at Well Road in East Cowes 1 hour before high tide. This would be a very precautionary measure. We will remove this Flood Alert by 18:00 on 02/11/2019.

To check the latest information for your area