Flood alert issued for the Isle of Wight

The Environment Agency has announced a Flood Alert in force for the Eastern Yar.

They warn that flooding is possible for Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge and to be prepared.

Issued this morning (Friday) it reads:

The Eastern Yar is high and rising. In the last six days, December’s monthly average rainfall (94mm) has been recorded at Wroxall.

Today and tomorrow, minor impact flooding affecting low lying roads, cycle tracks and footpaths along the river valley is expected, including Golf Links Road and Moreton Common Road.

In Alverstone, the river will rise to bank full at Station House (similar to Sunday), peaking early this afternoon around 13:00. At Sandown, it will rise slowly, until the early hours of Saturday morning (22/12/2018) at 02:00. At this time, ditches at Fort Holiday Park could struggle to drain to the river.

Friday and Saturday are fairly dry, so levels will reduce slightly during this time. Further rain is expected Sunday, but at present, forecast totals are unlikely to flood property. Bembridge sluice is operating normally.

At Alverstone, please ensure pumps are operating. This message will be updated by 18:00 on 21/12/2018