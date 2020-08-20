Flood alert issued for the Isle of Wight for Friday’s high tide

The Environment Agency have issued a flood alert for the Isle of Wight for tomorrow (Friday).

It reads:

Friday afternoon’s tide at 13:30 on 21/08/2020 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong South Westerly Force 7 winds and large waves.

The weather increases tide table values by 0.34 m (surge). The forecast tide is 4.75 metres Chart Datum (2.16 mAOD) at Cowes.

For 1 hour either side of high water, large waves will cause spray overtopping and overwashing of defences across the exposed coast at Freshwater Bay, Sandown, Shanklin, Gurnard and Ryde.

Minor flood impacts will affect esplanades, sea front car parks and roads in these locations. We do not expect impacts at Cowes as it is more sheltered from the waves.

After this tide‚ the weather is more settled and no further impacts are expected. We continue to monitor the forecast.

Please plan routes to avoid driving or walking at the exposed sea front during the high tide period.