Flood alert issued for the Isle of Wight coast

The Environment Agency have issued a Flood Alert for the Isle of Wight coast.
They say that flooding is possible for the coast around the Isle of Wight at 3.30pm on Friday 3rd February 2017 (see severe weather warning from Met Office).
The flood alert reads,
This Flood Alert is being issued as a precautionary measure. The forecast tide level is significantly below normal Flood Alert threshold but strong winds and large waves up to 3m are expected for several hours around high tide.
Any impacts are expected to be minor and won’t impact property. Spray overtopping of the sea wall at Yarmouth and Ryde is possible. Time of high tide at Ryde is 15:42 and at Yarmouth is 16:24.
Time and date of high water – 15:30 on 03/02/2017
Predicted astronomical tide level – 1.46 mAOD
Forecast surge height – 0.39 m
Forecast high water level – 1.85 mAOD
Forecast high water level in Chart Datum – 4.44 mCD
Forecast wind direction – South Easterly
Forecast wind strength – Force 7
Advice
The The Environment Agency offer this advice
- Be prepared to protect yourself, family, pets and property.
- Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads.
- Call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 for up-to-date flooding information.
- Keep an eye on local water levels and weather conditions. Visit our website www.gov.uk/environment-agency for river level and flooding information.
- Tune into weather, news and travel bulletins on local television and radio.
- Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
Image: © Dave Miller
Thursday, 2nd February, 2017 6:30pm
By Sally Perry
