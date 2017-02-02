Flood alert issued for the Isle of Wight coast

The Environment Agency have issued a Flood Alert for the Isle of Wight coast.

They say that flooding is possible for the coast around the Isle of Wight at 3.30pm on Friday 3rd February 2017 (see severe weather warning from Met Office).

The flood alert reads,

This Flood Alert is being issued as a precautionary measure. The forecast tide level is significantly below normal Flood Alert threshold but strong winds and large waves up to 3m are expected for several hours around high tide.

Any impacts are expected to be minor and won’t impact property. Spray overtopping of the sea wall at Yarmouth and Ryde is possible. Time of high tide at Ryde is 15:42 and at Yarmouth is 16:24.

Time and date of high water – 15:30 on 03/02/2017

Predicted astronomical tide level – 1.46 mAOD

Forecast surge height – 0.39 m

Forecast high water level – 1.85 mAOD

Forecast high water level in Chart Datum – 4.44 mCD

Forecast wind direction – South Easterly

Forecast wind strength – Force 7