Flood alert talks of possible snow for the Isle of Wight

The Environment Agency’s latest Flood Alert for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge talks of possible snow on Saturday and Sunday.

The Alert reads:

Be prepared.

The water level in the Eastern Yar remains high, but levels are now falling at Alverstone and Sandown. Residual impacts of flooded land and very minor impact flooding affecting Golf Links Road will continue today.

Some light showers are forecast this afternoon, and then the weather will remain dry until tomorrow.

Water levels in the river will continue to lower over the next 24 hours, and flood impacts to Golf Links Road should cease.

Further rain (which may fall as snow) is then forecast Saturday afternoon (06/02/2021) and into Sunday (07/02/2021). If more snow than rain affects the area, then this won’t alter the current situation significantly, and we may remove this alert.

However, if the current forecast total falls solely as rain, then this may cause additional flooding.

We continue to monitor the forecast. Please remain prepared for the possibility of further flood impacts this weekend