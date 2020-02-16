Flood alerts issued for the Isle of Wight as more rain expected

The Environment Agency have issued more flood alerts for the Isle of Wight, affecting the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge as well as Gurnard Lock.

The Eastern Yar is high and rising. In the last 24 hours, 25mm has been recorded at Knighton.

There will be extensive out of bank flooding affecting land, gardens, cycle tracks and roads including Golf Links Road and Moreton Common Road, Sandown.

At Alverstone and Langbridge, the river will continue to rise for at least the next 7 hours. It is unlikely to peak until 01:00 (17/02/2020).

By 22:00 the river will be held back by the main road bridge at Alverstone. The river may come very close to property at Alverstone and Langbridge. At Sandown, the river will not peak until tomorrow morning, but property flooding is not expected.

On Monday (17/02/2020), very small amounts of rain are forecast, but this may still keep the river higher than normal.

Over the next 10 hours, the river may be higher than it has been in the last 2 months. Bembridge sluice is operating normally. Please install flood protection if you have it.